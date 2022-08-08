IQeon (IQN) Trading 27.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IQeon (IQN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One IQeon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002180 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IQeon has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $2.89 million and $56,327.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,101.63 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00131424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00068553 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IQeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars.

