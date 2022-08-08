IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.07 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.
IRadimed Price Performance
IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.
Insider Buying and Selling at IRadimed
In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
About IRadimed
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
