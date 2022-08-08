IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.10 million-$13.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.07 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.96-$1.03 EPS.

IRMD stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.29 million, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

In other IRadimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $115,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,354.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IRadimed by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

