iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $255.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. iRobot has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $98.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,394,000 after purchasing an additional 52,357 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,602 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in iRobot by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,370,000 after buying an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iRobot by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRobot by 11.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,022,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

