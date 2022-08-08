iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.
iRobot Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.54 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.
Insider Transactions at iRobot
In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.
iRobot Company Profile
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iRobot (IRBT)
- Is DoorDash Ready To Sprint Higher?
- Electric Vehicles Can Drive Alcoa Stock Higher
- Can Airbnb Still Thrive in a Recession?
- ConocoPhillips Shares Advance On Strong Q2 Revenue
- What to Expect from the Markets in a Recession
Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.