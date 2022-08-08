iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.20 EPS

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $255.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.06 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

iRobot Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $59.54 on Monday. iRobot has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $98.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

Get iRobot alerts:

Insider Transactions at iRobot

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,322 shares in the company, valued at $14,784,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRobot

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on iRobot from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.