ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sees Large Volume Increase

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 664,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 8,425,475 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IS shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $6.30 price target on shares of ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ironSource from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.55.

ironSource Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Trading of ironSource

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ironSource by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter valued at $1,267,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in ironSource by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ironSource in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,000. 20.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ironSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Further Reading

