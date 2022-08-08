iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Increased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 63,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,592. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.28 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

