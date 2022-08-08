iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
IUSG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
