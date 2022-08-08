iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 12.6% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $39,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,316. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.