iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 924,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 7.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,902,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,892,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,518,000 after buying an additional 3,849,852 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,277,000 after buying an additional 2,075,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,491,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,596,000 after buying an additional 1,994,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after buying an additional 1,745,315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

