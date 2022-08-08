iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Bought by Cooper Haims Advisors LLC

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,225 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,370. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $30.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.