iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Boosted by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after buying an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.14. 18,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,440. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

