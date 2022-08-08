iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Decreased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,588 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFA opened at $65.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.21.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

