iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,635 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 449,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340,868 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.94. 506,404 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

