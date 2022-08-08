iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 834.4% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,257,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,318,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.11. 1,156,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,488,664. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.