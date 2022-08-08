iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 57.0% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 329,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 119,547 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.35. 53,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,539. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

