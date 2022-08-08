iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,219,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,851 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 1.65% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $223,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. 14,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,246. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

