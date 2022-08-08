iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,129,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,187,247,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $415.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.44. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

