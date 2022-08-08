iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,020,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $415.25. 343,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,139,804. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

