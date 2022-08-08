iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 169.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,247,000 after purchasing an additional 66,024 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 660.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,660,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJT stock opened at $118.31 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

