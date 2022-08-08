iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) is Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 419,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $42,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after buying an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,945,000 after buying an additional 744,664 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,538,000 after buying an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,738,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

IJS stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.68. 32,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,191. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

