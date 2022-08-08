iShares US Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 50,639 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,965 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after purchasing an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,615,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,573,000 after buying an additional 116,656 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after buying an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,602,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.35. 432,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,552,490. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

