iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 109,561 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 841,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,693,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,848,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $91.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

