J.Safra Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 6.5% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $325.66. 816,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,277,914. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.93. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

