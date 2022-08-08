Jigstack (STAK) Price Tops $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Jigstack (STAK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Jigstack has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $11,116.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jigstack has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack.

Buying and Selling Jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

