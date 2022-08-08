JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $11.00

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPS. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

