JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $11.00

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPSGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMPS. Citigroup cut Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altus Power from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Altus Power Price Performance

AMPS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a current ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Altus Power will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,541,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,900,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.