JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$73.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a C$39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stelco from C$57.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Trading Up 2.2 %

STLC opened at C$36.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Stelco has a one year low of C$30.20 and a one year high of C$56.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.69.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.