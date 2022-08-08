JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $67.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.06% from the stock’s current price.

HASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.49. 28,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,399. The company has a quick ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,801.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, with a total value of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after acquiring an additional 86,269 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,672,000 after buying an additional 579,702 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after buying an additional 127,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after buying an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

