JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $321.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $5.19 on Monday, hitting $295.72. 44,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,147,092. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.01. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $306.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

