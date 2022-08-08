JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a £125 ($153.17) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($147.04) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($120.08) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £106.96 ($131.06).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.36 ($131.55) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £106.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,997.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.59. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.38) and a 52 week high of £112.90 ($138.34).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.