Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2022

Just Group (LON:JUSTGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.75 ($1.48).

Just Group Stock Performance

JUST stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.91) on Monday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 21.21. The firm has a market cap of £767.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.45.

Insider Activity at Just Group

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($93,283.67).

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.