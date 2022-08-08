Just Group’s (JUST) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.08) target price on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 120.75 ($1.48).

Just Group Stock Performance

JUST stock opened at GBX 73.90 ($0.91) on Monday. Just Group has a one year low of GBX 62.60 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 108.50 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 21.21. The firm has a market cap of £767.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.45.

Insider Activity at Just Group

Just Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of Just Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($93,283.67).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

