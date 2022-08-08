Kevin R. Reeves Acquires 3,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,559. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $8,136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.