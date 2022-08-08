KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.0991

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $266,357.46 and $44.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.91 or 0.01881600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014733 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.