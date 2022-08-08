KickToken (KICK) Reaches Market Cap of $970,166.86

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $970,166.86 and approximately $182,616.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.62 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00132041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069286 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

KickToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

