Kleros Hits One Day Volume of $1.48 Million (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0363 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $22.88 million and $1.48 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000088 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 630,980,856 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros.

Kleros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

