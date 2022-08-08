Kommunitas (KOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $328,866.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $328,866.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 272.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.
Kommunitas Profile
Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.
Kommunitas Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Kommunitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kommunitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.