Kommunitas (KOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $328,866.00

Kommunitas (KOM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $328,866.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 272.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Kommunitas Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,153,287,227 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1.

Kommunitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kommunitas directly using U.S. dollars.

