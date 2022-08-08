Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Down 3.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Kronos Worldwide traded as low as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 1,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 208,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Kronos Worldwide by 155.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 74,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 135,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

