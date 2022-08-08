Kryll One Day Trading Volume Hits $403,314.00 (KRL)

Kryll (KRL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a market capitalization of $18.45 million and $403,314.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001987 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,446,598 coins. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kryll Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

