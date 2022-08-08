KuCoin Token Price Tops $10.65 on Exchanges (KCS)

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $10.65 or 0.00044110 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $4.21 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,130.48 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00035619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067816 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

