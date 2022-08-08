Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $90.39

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $90.39 and last traded at $90.09, with a volume of 76 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRUS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.65.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.0% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 335,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after acquiring an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth $6,316,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 900,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter valued at $2,405,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

