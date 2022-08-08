Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Boosted by Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP

Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103,251 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for about 3.9% of Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Lamb Weston worth $68,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,058,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,123,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $81.17. 9,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $82.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

