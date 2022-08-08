Lead Wallet (LEAD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,756.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $304,518.68 and $3,756.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 272.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.21 or 0.02227991 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002257 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014301 BTC.
Lead Wallet Coin Profile
Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io.
