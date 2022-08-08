Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Chairman Sells $1,070,032.53 in Stock

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Leggett & Platt

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 784.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

