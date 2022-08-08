Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock remained flat at $40.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,385. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. Leggett & Platt has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $49.94.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

