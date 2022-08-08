Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.550-$1.570 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.1 %

Leslie’s stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 170,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,597. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on LESL shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $112,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Leslie’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.