LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LSPK. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of LifeSpeak from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

LifeSpeak Stock Performance

Shares of LifeSpeak stock opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.61. LifeSpeak has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$9.00. The stock has a market cap of C$67.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.28.

About LifeSpeak

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for digital mental, physical and total wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

