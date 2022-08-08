Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 30,764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,296,179 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.19.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $146.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.97 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

