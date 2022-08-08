LikeCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $12,592.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,310.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00130967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070643 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,134,178,038 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

