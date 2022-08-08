Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,855,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.18. The company had a trading volume of 100,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

