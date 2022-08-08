Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 376 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.66. The company had a trading volume of 586,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,760,152. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

