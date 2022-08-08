Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PJAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. 232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,557. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

