Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,074,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651 shares during the period.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,212. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

